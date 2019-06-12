× Greenwich bridge over Merritt will be closing for construction

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

GREENWICH– The Lake Avenue Bridge over the Merritt will be closed for four months starting Friday, June 21.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the closure is necessary to facilitate construction as they fix the structure.

Work will take place Monday through Friday Southbound from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., Northbound 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and weekends 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m..

According to the Department of Transportation, the detour will allow drivers to take Lake Ave. to Lower Cross Rd, North Street, and Grahampton Lane to access each side of the closed bridge.

In addition, there will be lane closures on the Merritt Parkway throughout the construction of the bridge.

Workers will be replacing all the structural steel members and the concrete bridge deck, as well as the existing metal beam rail with a two-tube rail system.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen by October 20, but the Department of Transportation said it may take longer due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions.