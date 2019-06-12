× Guilford police to hold gun buyback event in honor of Ethan Song

GUILFORD — On June 22nd, Guilford police will hold a gun buyback event in honor of Ethan Song.

Police say that people can turn in a gun anonymously, no questions asked, and receive a gift card. Police will also provide free gun locks and safe gun storage information.

The event will take place at the police department, located at 400 Church Street, Guilford.

Gift card amounts:

$25 – Single & double-shot handguns

$50 – Rifles and Shotguns

$100 – Pistols and Revolvers

$200 – Assault Weapons (to be determined by Guilford PD)

Police instructed that the guns must be delivered unloaded in clear, plastic bags. Any ammunition must be delivered in a separate bag. The person dropping off the gun will not be charged with illegal possession of that specific firearm.

Police stress that no questions will be asked, and no identification will be required, and they ask people to help the community by keeping guns out of the wrong hands.

The event is held in partnership with #SongStrong, Injury Free Coalition for Kids of New Haven, and Yale New Haven Hospital’s Injury Prevention Program.