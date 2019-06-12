Mostly sunny, warm temps in the 70’s Tuesday

It’s a beautiful day out there! Expect low humidity, comfortable temperatures, and abundant sunshine today. Highs will be in the 70s for most towns in the state, but the shoreline may cool off a bit later in the day due to a sea breeze.

Enjoy that sunshine today because tomorrow brings a return to the rainfall. Some of it will come down heavy at times and cannot rule out a rumble of thunder. We are significantly cooler too with temperatures just about 10 degrees below the average.

Friday, we’re dry with clearing skies and breezy. Temperatures moderate into the mid-70s. This upcoming weekend starts out beautiful, Saturday at this point looks to be the pick of the weekend. Sunday there is a chance for some showers in the late afternoon.. we’ll continue to monitor the timing on this.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 75-80 inland, around 70 at the shore.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, rain moves in during the morning. Heavy rain at times with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Rain tapers off late in the day. High: 60s.

FRIDAY: Chance for morning showers, then afternoon clearing. High: 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: near 80

FATHERS DAY: Chance for showers. High: upper 70s.

MONDAY: Chance for showers. High: upper 70s near 80.

