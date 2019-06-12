× New Britain police arrest man charged with sexually assaulting 5-year-old

NEW BRITAIN — Police said 27-year-old Lazaro Alonso Centeno-Delgado was arrested Tuesday on sexual assault charges.

According to police, Centeno-Delgado had an outstanding warrant for ‘illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16’, and sexual assault.

Police said the charges come after Centeno-Delgado was accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old nearly six months prior. According to the police investigation, the victim was known to Centeno-Delgado.

Centeno-Delgado was arraigned in court Wednesday and is being held on a $250,000 bond.