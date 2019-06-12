× New Haven crews clean after haz-mat incident near school

NEW HAVEN — A chemical leak at a New Haven school forced students to shelter in place for a time on Wednesday.

Officials said the incident began on the 4th floor of the Highville Charter School in the organic lab when the disposal of hazardous material fumes were emitted outside.

Officials said someone was being evicted and poured chemicals down the drain. There is no danger to the public.

Students sheltered in place and were then sent home.

“There is no danger to the public as the New Haven Fire Department has isolated this area. This is a full hazmat response with CT DEEP also on scene,” said officials.

The school is located at 375 Winchester.

Chemical cleanup on Science Park in New Haven. Officials say someone was being evicted and poured chemicals down the drain. No danger to the public. Focus is on cleanup @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/aIHystopSq — Samara Abramson (@Samara_Abramson) June 12, 2019