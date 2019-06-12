× New York teen dies after racing into burning building, trying to save 3-year-old girl

NEW YORK – Police said a New York teen died after racing into a burning building – up and down 14 flights of stairs – trying to save a 3-year-old girl, according to the New York Daily News.

A fire in the compactor room of a New York apartment building reportedly led to the Sunday night blaze. Lucas Silverio heard the cries of Jasmine Moreno as she looked for her daughter Yasleen, the New York Daily News reported.

Nineteen-year-old Silverio reportedly ran to the 14th floor of the building where he located Yasleen; both were scalded by a blast of heat and fire, sources said.

Silverio delivered the girl to paramedics. She was suffering from smoke inhalation and burns over 80 percent of her body, officials said. Yasleen died the next day.

Silverio, also suffering burns over 80 percent of his body, died Wednesday, according to the New York Daily News.

It’s unclear at this time what started the fire.