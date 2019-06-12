What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Owners search for missing lamb in Bozrah

Posted 2:38 PM, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:39PM, June 12, 2019

BOZRAH — The owners  are asking for help in searching for a missing five-week-old lamb.

The lamb, named Oreo, was abandoned by its mother and is still being bottle fed by the staff at Captain Pete’s Farm. Oreo went missing during the hours of 7:30 and 8:30 pm Tuesday.

“She is wearing a red collar. She needs bottle feeding in order to survive as she is not yet fully weaned. Her mother rejected her on the day she was born (May 3) and has been hand-reared ever since. She is very people friendly and was promised to a 1year old little girl named Maria,” according to an email to FOX61.

If found please call 603-247-9498 immediately. Captain Pete’s Farms in Bozrah.

