Police continue the search for evidence in the Jennifer Dulos case

AVON- Throughout the day Wednesday, the Connecticut State Police Dive Team searched a pond in Avon-- looking for evidence relating to Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance as investigators hit day 19.

Drone footage from sky 61 caught police pulling out the boat divers used to search the pond.

The pond is privately owned and known for water skiing-- an activity Jennifer’s husband -Fotis Dulos - and their children partake in according to court documents relating to their custody battle.

Jennifer in her affidavit said:

“Our children’s mental and physical health is suffering as a result of my husband’s compulsive and abusive behavior with regard to the children’s participation in his obsession: water-skiing.”

Fotis Dulos' motion said two of their sons are world class water skiers who had not been able to practice for two years because Jennifer did not support their interests in water skiing.

Fotis and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are both out on bond. They’re charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Police said two people matching their descriptions were caught on camera dumping bloody evidence on Albany avenue the day Jennifer was reported missing.

That information leading police to search the MIRA garbage plant. Investigators were at the trash incinerator for another day on Wednesday.

Friends and family of Jennifer are urging anyone with information about her disappearance – no matter how small- to call or email police.