Quinnipiac Poll: Sitting president should face charges, but voters still say don't impeach Trump

HAMDEN — More than two thirds of voters polled said any sitting president should be subject to criminal charges, and less than a quarter said a president should be charged with crimes after he or she leaves office.

According to a poll conducted from June 6 to 10 by Quinnipiac University Poll 69 percent of American voters said any sitting president should be subject to criminal charges while 24 percent said a president should be charged with crimes after he or she leaves office.

Pollsters said, “Support for charging a sitting president is 52 – 35 percent among Republicans, 83 – 12 percent among Democrats and 68 – 26 percent among independent voters.” Nearly sixty percent of those polled believe President Donald Trump committed crimes before he took office, 57 – 29 percent, but voters are divided 45 – 45 percent on whether President Trump committed crimes while he has been in office.

“And American voters say 55 – 35 percent that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report did not clear Trump of any wrongdoing. Despite these findings, American voters say 61 – 33 percent that Congress should not begin the process to impeach President Trump. Support for impeachment is 62 – 32 percent among Democrats and 63 – 31 percent among black voters. Every other listed party, gender, education, age and racial group opposes impeachment.”

Voters are closely divided on whether Congress should investigate to determine whether to bring impeachment charges against Trump as 48 percent say yes and 49 percent say no.

Voters say 50 – 44 percent that Trump does not deserve to be impeached.

