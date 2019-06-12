× Target to hire nearly 100 employees for new Bishops Corner location

WEST HARTFORD — Get those resumes ready because Target is looking to hire nearly 100 employees for the new Bishops Corner location in West Hartford.

The ‘small-format’ Target store will open on August 18th. The company has already started the hiring process.

Target said candidates should apply at Target.com/careers ahead of the two job fairs:

Dates:

June 15

10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

June 17

10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Location:

Hilton Garden Inn

555 Corporate Dr.

Windsor, CT 06095

“We are building a talented team of nearly 100 new team members who will help us deliver a helpful shopping experience to the residents of West Hartford and neighboring areas. At Target, we value the people who help us serve the local community, and we look forward to growing our team while providing them meaningful opportunities to build and develop skills for their careers,” said Sarah Woodcock, store director, Target.

Target has recently been prioritizing small-format stores to serve guests in more urban areas, dense suburban neighborhoods, and near college campuses — areas where a full-sized Target wouldn’t fit.