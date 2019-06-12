US women’s World Cup soccer team criticized for goal celebrations in 13-0 blowout
REIMS, France — WJW — Thailand was never a real threat to the U.S. national team. Even so, the three-time Women’s World Cup champions had no desire to go easy on a lesser opponent in their opening game.
Goals matter in the group stage
And statements matter in soccer’s biggest tournament.
“Obviously we have the utmost respect for everyone we play, but it’s the World Cup,” said captain Megan Rapinoe.
Alex Morgan tied the tournament record with five goals and the United States opened with a historic 13-0 rout of Thailand on Tuesday night. Samantha Mewis and Rose Lavelle each added a pair of goals for the United States, which broke the record for goals and margin of victory in a World Cup game.
