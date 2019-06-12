× What to watch in the Women’s World Cup

Story by Glenn Kittle

Women’s World Cup Soccer has returned.

Group stage games are underway and here are some of the best matchups across the board.

Germany vs. Spain

Two-time champion Germany faces off in a big Group B match versus Spain.

Both European powerhouses have one win apiece through their first matchups.

Spain defeated South Africa, who made their Women’s World Cup debut on Saturday. Germany held off China, with a 1-0 win on Saturday.

This matchup looks to be a clash with Germany’s solid possession play and Spain’s quick counter attack. Be sure to look out for goals in this matchup.

England vs. Argentina

Coming off a 2-1 victory versus Scotland, England is looking to keep the momentum rolling by securing a win versus Argentina.

Argentina played to a draw against last year’s Women’s World Cup finalist Japan.

The Argentinian defense was key in that victory versus a Japanese attack that put eight shots toward the net.

However, a scrappy English side could find a way to sneak in a goal or two. Elena White and Nikita Parris have proved to be a danger inside the box.

Expect this to be a low scoring but entertaining game as Argentina searches for a victory to put them in the knockout stage.

United States vs. Sweden

The United States women’s team take on Sweden in a grudge match following the Rio Olympics in 2016 when Sweden knocked out the U.S. in penalty kicks.

Sweden will be sure to want to carry the momentum after a 2-0 victory versus Chile. Sweden played some of their best soccer.

Alex Morgan is back to full health and looking to make more of an impact. She recorded a goal and assist to help propel her team to a dominant victory over Thailand.

This game is sure to be good for the U.S. who are keen to rake in the goals when the World Cup comes around.