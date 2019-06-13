12 hospitalized after massive fire rips through three Brooklyn homes: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — PIX11 reports a massive four-alarm fire that torched three Brooklyn homes left at least five people injured, including a baby.

The call for the fire came in just after 4 a.m. with units arriving in under five minutes, Chief of Fire Operations Thomas Richardson said during a news conference Thursday morning you can watch in full below.

Four civilians and one firefighter suffered minor injuries including smoke inhalation, Chief of EMS Operations Lillian Bonsignore said. One of those injured was a baby, Bonsignore said.

Fire officials later told PIX11 that 9 civilians and 3 firefighters were hospitalized as a result of the fire. Seven people have been displaced, officials added.

When firefighters arrived at 1488 East 17th St. in Midwood, the fire had spread to the two neighboring homes on either side of the home where the fire started, Richardson said. The home where the fire originated already had extensive damage when firefighters arrived, he said.

All of the people in the home where the fire started are accounted for, officials confirmed.

Richardson said 40 fire units and 25 EMS units responded, with 170 firefighters on the scene helping to put out the flames.

Surveillance footage obtained by PIX11 from a neighboring home shows what appears to be the moment the fire started:

Fire officials do not yet know how the fire started and said fire marshals are on the scene investigating.

Watch the full FDNY news conference on the fire below: