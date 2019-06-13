What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

201st K-9 Patrol class graduates from police academy

Posted 10:46 AM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52AM, June 13, 2019

Here are the names of the new teams!

Trooper Kyle Kaelberer / K-9 Drago / Troop C

Trooper Matthew Herz / K-9 Boomer / Troop H

Trooper Garrett Boehm / K-9 Yorik / Troop E

Trooper Philip Chapell / K-9 Gunnar / TroopF

Officer Aaron Slater / K-9 Nico / Waterbury Police Dept

Officer Melissa Carney / K-9 arrow / Branford police Dept

Officer Justin Nelson / K-9 Axel / Hartford police Dept

Correction officer Patrick Forde / K-9 Rosso / Dept of correction

Correction officer Johnny peracta/ K-9 Jak/ Dept of correction

Correction officer Elidon Hoxhallari / K-9 Don / Dept of corrections

