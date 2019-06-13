201st K-9 Patrol class graduates from police academy
Here are the names of the new teams!
Trooper Kyle Kaelberer / K-9 Drago / Troop C
Trooper Matthew Herz / K-9 Boomer / Troop H
Trooper Garrett Boehm / K-9 Yorik / Troop E
Trooper Philip Chapell / K-9 Gunnar / TroopF
Officer Aaron Slater / K-9 Nico / Waterbury Police Dept
Officer Melissa Carney / K-9 arrow / Branford police Dept
Officer Justin Nelson / K-9 Axel / Hartford police Dept
Correction officer Patrick Forde / K-9 Rosso / Dept of correction
Correction officer Johnny peracta/ K-9 Jak/ Dept of correction
Correction officer Elidon Hoxhallari / K-9 Don / Dept of corrections