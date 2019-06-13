× Amtrak offers deals for Father’s Day

WASHINGTON – If you want to buy a ticket to hit the rails in the next few days, Amtrak is offering you a deal.

ustomers can receive a discount on travel throughout the country with a 30 percent off sale heading into Father’s Day weekend.

Starting June 13 through June 17, customers can receive a 30 percent discount for nationwide travel between Aug. 1 and Nov. 7, to travel anywhere across the country this fall.

“From New York, to D.C. to Chicago to Seattle, this offer provides a chance to get away and enjoy the changing scenery from coast to coast,” said Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson. “With the chance to stretch out into miles of leg room while enjoying a good book with America as a back drop, the journey can truly become the most important part of the adventure.”

The sale is available at Amtrak.com, and all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price.