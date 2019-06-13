Cirque in the City; A big top arrives near downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — it’s been nearly a decade since Cirque Du Soliel has brought their authentic brand of high flying flash and excitement to Hartford under their signature big top tent.

On a rainy Thursday, about 100 crew members made the big push and erected the giant white and yellow tent that the traveling show is famous for.

The tent — or Grand Chapiteau — sits just off Market Street and will house up to 2600 spectators per show for the five week of run of “Luzia” starting June 19th.

“There’s something special about being under the big top,” said Charlie Wagner, a show publicist for Cirque Luzia.

Technical Director Mitch Hunt said raising the tent went just as planned and involves acrobatics just like the show itself.

“This is the show behind the show,” Hunt said. He added its all about teamwork, “from rigging specialists, to tent masters, to plumbers and welders.”

After watching his behind the scenes team in action, Hunt said get ready for the Mexican themed spectacle to come to the stage, “see this under the big top, that’s where it’s at.”

Cirque Du Soliel Luzia plays in Hartford June 19th through July 21st. To find out more, click here.