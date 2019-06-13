Daytrippers: A full boat of activities in Collinsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE – For nearly three decades the husband and wife team of John and Sue Warner have been getting people out on the water.

Collinsville Canoe and Kayak sits along the banks of the Farmington River and if you can paddle it, they peddle it. In what was a former lumber company, the Warner’s sell and rent all types of canoes and kayaks to go out and explore the river. “We’re just 16 miles from Hartford,” said John Warner, “but it’s easy to get lost quickly out here.”

David Sparks, from Simsbury, who works at Collinsville Canoe and Kayak said, “it’s an amazing place to get out on the water, leave your phone in the car and get away on the water, it’s peaceful, beautiful, and serene.”

To find about more about Collinsville Canoe and Kayak click https://www.collinsvillecanoe.com/