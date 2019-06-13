Heavy rain at times few rumbles of thunder for Thursday, cooler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're bringing back the rain this morning, and it'll keep the skies cloudy and the temperatures cool. Temperatures will stay steady today in the 50s to around 60 degrees, as we'll be nowhere near our average high temperature of 79 for this time of year!

Rain in the morning may be steady at times as we head into the middle of the day. By the afternoon, that steady rain tapers to showers, and we may have a few rumbles of thunder in those showers. This evening and into tonight any rainfall tapers off to an isolated shower or two.

Friday, we're mostly dry with clearing skies and a gusty breeze. Temperatures will warm up just a bit, into the low/mid 70s. This upcoming weekend starts out beautiful, Saturday at this point looks to be the pick of the weekend. Sunday there is a chance for some showers in the late afternoon.. we'll continue to monitor the timing on this.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Cloudy, rain moves in during the morning. Heavy rain at times with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Rain tapers off late in the day. High:s near 60.

TONIGHT: A lingering shower with gradually clearing skies. Lows: 50s.

FRIDAY: Chance for an isolated shower, but sunshine coming out from mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant! Highs near 80.

FATHERS DAY: Chance for showers, but not looking like a washout at this time. High: upper 70s.

MONDAY: Chance for showers. High: upper 70s near 80.

