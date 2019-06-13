What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Hebron Police: Man who stole Christmas gifts for needy caught

Posted 3:31 PM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:29PM, June 13, 2019

HEBRON — Police in Connecticut have finally caught up to a man they say broke into a home before Christmas and stole presents that had been collected for a needy family.

Hebron and State Police say they have charged 33-year-old Clarence Braun III with burglary and larceny.

Police say Braun broke into a Hebron home on Dec. 6 while no one was home. The thief was caught on a security camera taking about two dozen unopened boxes.

The homeowner, Maria McKeon, say the presents including a television and computer had been collected for a New London family in which the mother was suffering from a heart condition.

Braun is being held on $5,000 bond pending a July 3 court date. No defense attorney was listed in online court records.

