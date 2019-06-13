King Arthur Flour issues recall for products that could contain e.coli

NORWICH VT — King Arthur Flour issued a recall for flour that could be contaminated with E.Coli.

King Arthur Flour said they were voluntarily recalling 14,218 cases of 5 lb. Unbleached All-Purpose Flour due to the potential presence of Escherichia coli bacteria (E. coli).

The recalled flour was distributed through retailers and distributors nationwide.

Products sold through the companies website, Baker’s Catalogue, the Baker’s Store in Norwich, VT, or the Baking School in Burlington, WA are included in this voluntary recall.

The only product affected by this voluntary recall is our Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb.) from these six specific lot codes and three Best Used By dates, which can be found on the bottom of the side panel, below the nutrition facts panel.

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

Consumers who have any of these affected products should not consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for credit or refund.

This information can be found online at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall. Customers with any questions regarding this recall or King Arthur Flour products are encouraged to call the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline 7 days a week/24 hours a day at 866-797-9178.