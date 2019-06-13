What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Mass. man arrested in South Windsor on cruelty to animal charges

Posted 10:59 AM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:20AM, June 13, 2019

SOUTH WINDSOR — An Agawam man was arrested on charges of animal cruelty Wednesday.

South Windsor Police arrested Nawaf Hussein, 29, of Agawam on an arrest warrant held by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.  He was charged with 3 counts of Cruelty to Animals and was held on $50,000  bond.  Hussein is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court later Thursday.

Police did not release any details of the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.