Mass. man arrested in South Windsor on cruelty to animal charges

SOUTH WINDSOR — An Agawam man was arrested on charges of animal cruelty Wednesday.

South Windsor Police arrested Nawaf Hussein, 29, of Agawam on an arrest warrant held by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture. He was charged with 3 counts of Cruelty to Animals and was held on $50,000 bond. Hussein is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court later Thursday.

Police did not release any details of the incident.