Meal House: Warm, New England lobster roll; seared salmon filet

SEARED SALMON FILET, DILL AIOLI, ASPARAGUS, SWEET POTATO

Ingredients:

8oz piece salmon, seasoned lightly with salt

¼ cup mayo

1 ea. Lemon, fresh

1 tea. Chopped, fresh dill (washed)

6 pieces, asparagus, trimmed, quickly boiled and cooled, (blanched)

1 sweet potato

½ tea. Roasted garlic puree

Kosher salt and olive oil as needed

To Prepare:

1. Cook sweet potato in the oven at 350 degrees for 45 min, cool, peel, slice into 6 pieces, reserve

2. To make dill aioli, mix mayo with roasted garlic, add in a squeeze of lemon, add in chopped dill, season with salt, to your liking

3. In a pan sear salmon and place in the oven, to cook until the desired temperature, the oven is good at 350 degrees,

4. When salmon is done, remove and set aside, add asparagus and sweet potato to the same pan with some olive oil, place back in the oven for 2 minutes or until hot

5. To plate: add 1 Tablespoon of dill aioli and the plate and spread around into a circle

6. Place the asparagus and sweet potato on top of the sauce

7. Add the salmon on top of veggies, and squeeze fresh lemon over the top

WARM NEW ENGLAND LOBSTER ROLL, COLESLAW, GARLIC CHIPS

Ingredients:

5 oz lobster claws and knuckles

½ # butter, good quality (not all will be needed)

3 oz prepared coleslaw

1 cup Cape cod chips

½ tea. Roasted garlic oil

1 piece, Brioche bun or hot dog bun

Kosher salt (optional)

½ tea. Chopped chives

To Prepare:

1. Melt your butter on medium heat, skim away milk solids (optional)

2. Add in your picked lobster meat, and heat until hot, do not boil

3. Toast your bun with some butter

4. Toss your chips in garlic oil and chives

5. Add the lobster into the bun and serve with coleslaw and chips

6. Garnish with a lemon wedge and some chives

7. Enjoy!!