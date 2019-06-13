× Milford Animal Control seeking donations

MILFORD — A local animal shelter is asking for the public’s help in providing food for pets in need.

Currently the organization is running low in both canned and dry cat food.

Milford Animal Control runs a pet food bank to help residents having trouble feeding their pets, run solely by donations from the public. Animal control is asking for help by donating pet food, toys, treats, old blankets.

People can bring items to Milford Animal Control, 664 East Broadway, Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 4:30 PM and Saturday 9 AM to 3 PM. Milford Animal Control is located in Silver Sands State Park, with an entrance located on Meadowside Road.

For further information please call 203-783-3279 and press zero during business hours.