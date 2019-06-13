× Norwalk PD: Arrest made in 1986 sexual assault, murder cold case

NORWALK — Police announced that they’ve arrested Maine resident Marc Karun on charges related to the murder of Kathleen Flynn.

Flynn was sexually assaulted and murdered on September 23rd, 1986, and the case had gone cold.

On Wednesday, police said members of the Maine State Police Major Crime Unit of Troop E in Bangor along with their Tactical Unit arrested Karun at his Stetson, Maine home. He was deemed a fugitive from justice.

Karun was apprehended as two investigators were in Bangor to execute an arrest warrant for Karun, charging him with sexual assault and murder.

At this time, Karun is being held at the Penobscot County Jail until his extradition terms are in place.

Police said they will release more information on the case in the near future.