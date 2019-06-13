Norwalk PD: Arrest made in 33 year old Norwalk cold case murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK — A break in a cold case murder has the community praising police for their persistence. It’s a case thats more than 30 years old, and the suspect has been hiding in plain sight for decades. He was caught several states away.

The name Marc Karun has eluded law enforcement and haunted the Flynn Family. According to public records, Karun lived on Princes Pine Road in West Norwalk most of his life, about two miles from where Kathleen Flynn’s body was found.

Later in life, he had an apartment on Van Zant Street in East Norwalk.

He is also listed as having Connecticut residences in Manchester, Rocky Hill and Shelton before moving to Maine in 2012.

Audrey Cozzarin is a neighbor to the Flynn family. “I think it’s amazing after 30 years,” she said remarking on the arrest.

A police car sat in the Kendall Court Driveway of the Flynn Family home in Norwalk on Thursday. Asking for privacy, the family released a statement. “We wish to thank the Norwalk Police Department for bringing Kathleen’s murderer to justice.”

Kathleen Flynn was just 11 years old and just started the 6th grade at Ponus Ridge Middle School when on September 23rd, 1986 she disappeared while walking home.

Kathleen’s body was found near a wooded area about 100 feet from the path she used to walk home from school. She was strangled and sexually assaulted.

“I think people became very nervous afterwords about letting their kids walk to and from school,” said neighbor Audrey Cozzarin.

Flynn family neighbors said the case has haunted the community for decades. “Almost was like a legend about a little girl who was killed on her way home,” said Cozzarin.

“It’s been a tough 33 years,” remarked neighbor Joe Orbin. Kathleen used to play with Orbins daughter. “Pretty young lady. Just a shock to have that happen. It’s been a long time. It’s been on my mind a lot.”

On Wednesday morning, the cold case broke wide open. “Maine State Police Major Crime and their tactical unit arrested Marc Karun as a fugitive from justice as he left his residence,” said Terrence Blake of the Norwalk Police Department.

Karun was most recently a resident of Stetson, Maine. He served years in prison. He’s a registered sex offender. “Let’s hope they can do what needs to be done with that man,” said Orbin.

What we don't know yet is what exactly led police to Marc Karun. Although a police source told me advancing DNA evidence technology was key.

Karun is being held in jail in Maine. He will be brought back to Connecticut to stand trial.

Police told Fox 61 they’ll likely have more information next week.