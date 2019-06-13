What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

PD: 10 men arrested in Hartford on patronizing prostitution charges

Posted 11:34 AM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36AM, June 13, 2019

HARTFORD — Hartford police said they arrested 10 “Johns” after addressing complaints of prostitution in the area of Wethersfield Avenue.

Police said Wednesday, detectives, and officers from the Hartford Police Department’s’ Vice, Intelligence, and Narcotics Division, South Community Service Officers, Community Response Unit, and the Patrol Division conducted a joint, undercover street-level prostitution “John” operation.

According to police, the operation was initiated after several complaints of street-level prostitution happening on Wethersfield Avenue.

Police said that undercover officers posed as prostitutes and were placed in the area. When they were solicited for prostitution, the arrests were made.

10 men from various towns were arrested:

Benjamin Blay (D.O.B. 9/28/65) of Manchester, CT
Charged: Patronizing Prostitution

Jose Fuentes (D.O.B. 5/1/80) of East Hartford, CT
Charged: Patronizing Prostitution

William Plaza (D.O.B. 10/19/79) of Hartford, CT
Charged: Patronizing Prostitution

Crispin Lorenzo (D.O.B. 1/7/72) of Hartford, CT
Charged: Patronizing Prostitution

Giovanny Jorrin (D.O.B. 10/5/96) of Hartford, CT
Charged: Patronizing Prostitution

Ivan Diaz (D.O.B. 7/28/82) of Enfield, CT
Charged: Patronizing Prostitution

Michael O’Conners (D.O.B. 5/18/96) of Hartford, CT
Charged: Patronizing Prostitution

Shawn Boulier (D.O.B. 3/26/81) of Hartford, CT
Charged: Patronizing Prostitution

