Prospect police looking for suspect in cigarette theft

PROSPECT — Police are looking for a suspect who they said stole two cartons of cigarettes from a local store.

Police said on Tuesday around 10 am, an unknown white male, wearing a yellow vest type shirt and blue jeans went into the Prospect Smoke Shop located at 50 Waterbury Rd.

The man left the store running with two cartons of unopened Newport cigarettes and got into a silver or gray Nissan bearing CT partial Registration AT525 and drove away on RT 69 Northbound towards Waterbury.

The case is still under investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Officer Gorishti or Resident State Trooper Van Deventer at 203-758-6150 or e-mail prospectpolice@gmail.com or timothy.vandeventer@ct.gov