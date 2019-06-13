× Scholarship recipients honored by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

HARTFORD– The 2019 scholarship recipients were honored by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving this week.

The foundation awarded $1.6 million to 650 deserving students throughout the country.

More than 150 scholarship recipients and their families attended the celebration at the Greater Hartford Arts Academy’s Theater for the Performing Arts. There they were able to meet the donors who are supporting their higher education journey.

The students are going on to attend two-year and four-year schools across the nation.

Hartford Foundation President Jay Williams says, “All our children should have access to education and vocational supports needed to launch their careers.”

The Hartford Foundation has provided thousands of scholarships over the past 74 years.

Scholarships are awarded through the General Scholarship Endowment Fund along with 135 funds created at the Hartford Foundation by individuals, families, and organizations.

The Foundation has awarded grants of more than $758 million since its founding in 1925.