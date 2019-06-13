× Sikorsky receives contract to build presidential helicopters

STRATFORD — Sikorsky will build six production VH-92A Presidential Helicopters under a contract from the U.S Navy.

The company said these helicopters are part of the 23 aircraft program of record for the U.S. Marine Corps.

Sikorsky will begin deliveries of six VH-92A helicopters in 2021. The remaining production aircraft will be delivered in 2022 and 2023. The contract also provides spares and training support.

The VH-92A test aircraft have been undergoing undergoing government testing, which included operating on the south lawn of the White House. “The VH-92A has flown over 520 flight test hours establishing the aircraft’s technical maturity and readiness of its mission systems,” said the company in a press release.

“This production decision validates the modifications to Sikorsky’s most successful commercial helicopter making it capable to transport the President of the United States at anytime, anywhere around the world,” said Dave Banquer, Sikorsky VH-92A program director. “Sikorsky has been building and providing helicopter transportation for every U.S. President and Commander in Chief since Dwight D. Eisenhower. We are excited to build the next generation of transport with the VH-92A helicopter.”