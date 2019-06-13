What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Suspect connected to New Britain armed robbery in custody

Posted 10:31 PM, June 13, 2019

EAST HARTFORD — East Hartford officers spotted a vehicle wanted Thursday evening in connection to an armed robbery out of New Britain.

East Hartford and State Police initiated a traffic stop while the vehicle was traveling northbound on Main Street, across from East Hartford Town Hall.

Officers on scene pulled over the male suspect without any issues and  detained him.

New Britain Police responded and took custody of the individual.

