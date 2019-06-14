What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

5 convicted in Bronx murder of teen with knives, machetes

A Bronx teenager was dragged from a store by a group of men, repeatedly stabbed on the sidewalk and left to die in a brutal murder that has sparked widespread outrage in the city and beyond, coalescing around the hashtag #JusticeforJunior.

NEW YORK  — Five young men have been convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a teenager at a Bronx bodega.

The Bronx Criminal Court jury reached the verdict Friday in the death of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.

Authorities say Guzman-Feliz, known as “Junior,” was killed last June in a case of mistaken identity. He was followed into a bodega, dragged onto the street and stabbed with knives and machetes.

A video of the attack showed a bread knife piercing his neck.

The five are between 19 and 25 years old and alleged members of the Trinitarios gang. They also were convicted of gang assault and conspiracy and face up to life in prison at sentencing on July 16.

Nine other suspects are to be tried later.

