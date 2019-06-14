What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Community colleges face deficit, prospect of budget cuts

Posted 12:58 PM, June 14, 2019, by

Housatonic Community College

HARTFORD  — Connecticut’s 12 community colleges would face budget cuts under a plan approved by the finance committee of the state Board of Regents.

The panel said Thursday it was projecting a collective deficit of nearly $20 million for community colleges in the next fiscal year, more than double the shortfall in the previous year.

The Hartford Courant reports the vote allows $8 million to be transferred to the schools from a reserve fund, but the colleges will each have to trim their own spending to cover the remaining deficit.

The regents said they did not want to further deplete the approximately $37 million reserve fund.

The full board is scheduled to vote next week on the total $1.3 billion proposed budget for community colleges, which includes $11.5 in additional state funding.

