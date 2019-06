Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOSHEN -- The 14th annual Goshen Stampede kicks off on Friday, June 14.

This annual event attracts upwards of 25,000 people from all over the region.

Attendees can enjoy live entertainment, rides, horse shows, bull riding, and other attractions.

Keith McGilvery and Margaux Farrell got a sneak peek on the FOX61 morning news Friday, and show us what fun you can expect!

This CT Bucket List event runs through Sunday! For more information, head to their website!