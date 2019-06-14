Foodie Friday: Lucky Lou’s Bar & Grill in Wethersfield

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, but there’s a popular restaurant in Wethersfield that is both.

Lucky Lou’s Bar & Grill offers unique dishes that are made with a modern American flare.

It all starts with an octopus! This delicacy takes 48 hours to prepare (braised & marinaded) and is finished with the perfect char on the grill and served with a house-made vinaigrette.

“It’s a pride thing, growing up as an Australian Greek where we rate our restaurants based on how good the octopus is,” said the owner and executive chef Lucas Kyriakos. “It’s a hard product to make to get it charred on the outside and marshmallowy on the inside, but we have done it.”

Under the direction of Kyriakos, this is a place that cuts no corners in the kitchen!

Everything is made with the freshest ingredients and cooked to order. From burgers (the guacamole burger with jalapeños, bacon, queso fresco & poblano sour cream), to a steak baguette sandwich to pasta, seafood, and meats, there is something for everyone.

“A must visit,” wrote Elaine K. in an online review. “The food is exceptional and so is the service! The patio is the best in Connecticut for outdoor dining this time of year! The menu is great but the daily specials are incredible! Love, love, love!”

While the dishes are creative and the chef is inspiring, so too is the atmosphere. Situated in historic Wethersfield in a building that dates back to the late 1700s, a trip to this gem is more than just a good meal.

“It’s a very cozy atmosphere,” said Lucky Lou’s operator Sophia Diakoloukas. “You feel at home, you don’t feel like you are somewhere where you have to be someone else.”