FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: ‘I need to go to town, and I need to go now,’ suspect tells Haddam car owner as he steals car

HIGGANUM -- A suspect told a woman that he needed a car and he needed it now, before backing her car out of the garage, knocking her to the ground Friday.

State Police are looking for a gray 2014 Hyundai Tucson with a Connecticut license plate reading 1AGKK3. They said the car was taken from the area of Killingworth Road in Higganum.

Police said the suspect was captured on local business surveillance video walking southbound in the direction of the victim’s home on Killingworth Rd. prior to the incident.

The victim told FOX61 that around noon she had just come home with groceries and looked out of her house and saw a man walking up the driveway and into her garage. She was getting the groceries into the house and had left her keys in the car.

She said she thought the suspect was a delivery person.

She said she went out to the car and found him sitting in the driver's seat. Police described pprox. 5' 10", approx. 30-40 years old, with possible goatee facial hair, sunglasses, short brown hair, a light colored ball cap, dark colored knee length shorts, dark high top foot wear, carrying a dark colored back pack or bag.

She said to the suspect, "What the hell are you doing?"

She said he told her, "I need a to go to town and I need to go now." He then started backing out of the garage. She said the open driver's door struck her and she fell, leaving her with scrapes and bruises. The cars struck and object as she backed out, leaving it damaged.

Police said it was last seen heading towards Higganum Center. The victim said there was nothing of value in the car.

Police warned people NOT to approach the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 860-399-2100.

