FOX61 Student News: The Opioid Epidemic in Madison and one Grieving Mom’s Crusade

Story by Hannah Ciampini, Reese Gaudelli, and Julie Lawton, Daniel Hand High School

Mother and local business owner, Lisa Deane, is turning tragedy into action after the unexpected death of her son, Joe Deane.

The entire community of Madison is shocked by her resilience after losing Joe in December due to a drug overdose. She quickly started her organization, Demand ZERO, which aims to fight the deadly drug supply around the New Haven County, and to prevent more tragedies like hers.

She has gained many supporters in the community, including local law enforcement and students, in a short amount of time.

She hopes to grow her organization within the coming months in Joe’s memory. For more information please visit https://www.facebook.com/demandzero/ or https://www.instagram.com/demandzero/.