Mashamoquet Brook State Park closed for swimming

POMFRET — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said due to water quality issues, there will be no swimming allowed at one state park until next week.

Swimming at Mashamoquet Brook State Park will be prohibited until Wednesday, June 19 due to water quality issues. The park is still open.

All other state swimming areas will be open. Local towns may test for their own swimming areas.

According to the state, “Samples are collected weekly by DEEP staff and are analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria. Indicator bacteria are not disease causing pathogens, but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of waterbodies.”