Mystic Seaport Museum looking to bring new attractions to property 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Ashley Alfonso

MYSTIC - Mystic Seaport Museum announced some potential new additions this week that visitors may soon be able to enjoy.

The museum is now hoping to attract even more visitors with an expansion project that could bring a new hotel and two new exhibits.

Take a walk down the crushed seashell roads and it’s like taking a step back in time to what was once a whaling community. It’s that history that the museum is trying to preserve, while still giving people new reasons to come back.

This week the museum announced three projects they hope will attract visitors. They’re looking to build a boutique hotel on the property, open a new exhibit and also add an underwater research and education center, where visitors will be able to see the oceans bottom in real time.

“Real time streaming of wherever this ship is as those rov’s are exploring the sea bottom. People, children, adults will be able to see that exploration right here,” said Steve White, President, Mystic Seaport Museum.

As for the hotel, it would go in the place of the restaurant Latitude 41. The restaurant would come down and the Greenwich hospitality group would lease the property to build a 27 room hotel up closer to the water.

The last of the additions would be a new watercraft exhibit that will allow the public to view 460 historic vessels.

It’s a lifelong love for learning that brings many of the seaports visitors back again and again. “The more you can bring back the history and relive the history. I’m a teacher my sisters a teacher. All of this stuff we have to hang on to,” said Karen Smith of Cheshire.

These projects still need approval from the town before they can go forward.