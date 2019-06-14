× North Haven Police: Suspect stole 12 cases of energy drinks, steaks and a throw rug

NORTH HAVEN — Police are looking for a suspect who they believe stole a dozen cases of energy drinks, steaks and a throw rug from a local store.

Police posted on Facebook, “On 06/10/2019, the pictured male entered BJ’s Wholesale (555 Universal Drive) and stole eleven cases of Red Bull, a case of Monster Energy drinks, a throw rug, and several steaks. A vehicle was waiting for the suspect on the front sidewalk with an unidentified female seated in the driver’s seat. Anyone who can identify the suspect can contact Officer Martin at 203-239-5321.”

A security camera photo shows a heavy set man with a beard and dark colored clothing pushing a cart with the items.