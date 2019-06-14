Partly cloudy, breezy Friday; Father’s Day weekend looks nice!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a cool and rainy day yesterday, we’ll make strides in the weather department today! Clouds will break for some sun with partly cloudy skies today and a gusty breeze from the west/northwest. There is a slight chance for a pop-up shower in the early afternoon but most of the state should stay dry. It may be wise to have the umbrella nearby, but you won’t need it most of the day.

This upcoming weekend starts out beautiful. Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Father’s Day, Sunday won’t be a wash-out. But there will be a few showers out there, so Dad may want to move his golf plans to Saturday.

Next week…doesn’t look great. While it will not rain the entire time, there is a chance for scattered showers and/or storms for Monday-Wednesday of next week. The clouds and showers will keep temperatures in check, staying near average. Hopefully, we can kick this pattern away for the start of the Travelers Championship!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. Chance for an isolated afternoon shower/sprinkle. High: Low 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, a bit cool. Lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant! High: Low 80s. Upper 70s shore.

FATHER’S DAY: Sun & clouds, chance for a few showers. High: Upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for showers. High: upper 70s – near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunderstorms. High: upper 70s – near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunderstorms. High: upper 70s – near 80.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli