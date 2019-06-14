Police continue to search Avon pond and recycling facilities for clues in Dulos case

AVON — Police continue to search at two locations for clues to the disappearance of a New Canaan mother of five who has been missing for three weeks.

New Canaan Police said, “Connecticut State Police continue to search the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) in Hartford for evidence related to the disappearance of Jennifer, and the Connecticut State Police Dive Team continues to search a body of water located on Old Farms Road in Avon, Connecticut.”

Jennifer Dulos went missing on May 24. Her SUV was found in Waverny Park in New Canaan. Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Triconis have been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the case.

Police said they have received over 600 tips and 80 responses to requests for video.