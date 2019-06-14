What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Scattered showers Father’s Day afternoon and evening

Posted 4:30 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10PM, June 15, 2019

Father's Day, Sunday ,won't be a wash-out.  But there will be more more clouds, higher humidity with the best chance for showers in the late afternoon and evening.

Next week...doesn't look great. While it will not rain the entire time, there is a chance for scattered showers and/or storms for Monday-Wednesday of next week. (Then Friday too!) The clouds and showers will keep temperatures in check, staying near average. Hopefully we can kick this pattern away for the start of the Travelers Championship!

FORECAST DETAILS:

FATHER'S DAY: Sun & clouds, humid, chance for afternoon and evening shower. High: Upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for a few showers. High: upper 70s - near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunderstorms. High: upper 70s - near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunderstorms. High: upper 70s - near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Rain possible. High: 70s.

