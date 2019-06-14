What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Periods of rain and showers continue through this afternoon and evening.

Posted 4:30 PM, June 14, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:02PM, June 16, 2019

Keep the umbrella handy for the rest of your Father's Day.  We'll continue to have periods of rain and showers rest this afternoon and evening.

This week doesn't look great either.  While it may not rain the entire time, there is a chance for scattered showers and/or storms for Monday night-Wednesday, and Friday too! The clouds and showers will keep temperatures in check, staying near average. Hopefully we can kick this pattern away for the start of the Travelers Championship!

FORECAST DETAILS:  

FATHER'S DAY:  Periods of rain and showers rest of the afternoon and evening. High: 60s- low 70s.

TONIGHT: Showers, slight chance for isolated thunder early, then partial clearing after midnight. Low: 60.

MONDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for showers at night. High: upper 70s - near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunderstorms. High: upper 70s - near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunderstorms. High: upper 70s - near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Rain possible. High: 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.  High: 80

Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriRachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriRachel Piscitelli

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.