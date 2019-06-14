× State police searching for suspect involved in carjacking

HADDAM — State Police is looking for a gray 2014 Hyundai Tucson with a Connecticut license plate reading 1AGKK3. They said the car was taken from the are of Killingworth Road in the town of Haddam.

Police described the driver as a white male, wearing a baseball hat with blue shorts.

The car has damage to the driver’s door and was last seen heading towards Higganum Center.

Police warned people NOT to approach the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 860-399-2100.

Troopers are canvassing the area in search of the vehicle. If observed, please contact #TroopF #Westbrook at 860-399-2100. DO NOT approach vehicle and avoid contact with the operator. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 14, 2019