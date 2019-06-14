× Stop & Shop to donate retailer bonus for Mega Millions winner to food pantry, soup kitchen

MILFORD — Stop & Shop plans on donating the retailer bonus they received for selling a lottery ticket that won $1 million to a local organizations that serve the hungry.

The company made the donation Friday. Stop & Shop will donate the $2,500 retailer bonus it will receive from selling a $1 million Mega Millions ticket in last Tuesday’s drawing. The recipient, The Storehouse Project, is a local organization that provides individuals throughout Connecticut with food and other items necessary for living.

The Storehouse Project food pantry operates twice weekly by appointment, feeding 325 350 families per month.

Storehouse’s Community Dining Center provides meals for 60 – 80 people each week on a walk-in basis.

Storehouse volunteers operate a Soup Kitchen at The Beth-El Center in Milford three times a month, serving 100 – 150 people each month.

Storehouse’s mobile food pantry delivers groceries to residents of three housing projects and students on three college campuses.

Families and individuals can also receive gently used clothing, household items and personal care items from Storehouse’s Corner Closet