Stop & Shop to donate retailer bonus for Mega Millions winner to food pantry, soup kitchen
MILFORD — Stop & Shop plans on donating the retailer bonus they received for selling a lottery ticket that won $1 million to a local organizations that serve the hungry.
The company made the donation Friday. Stop & Shop will donate the $2,500 retailer bonus it will receive from selling a $1 million Mega Millions ticket in last Tuesday’s drawing. The recipient, The Storehouse Project, is a local organization that provides individuals throughout Connecticut with food and other items necessary for living.
- The Storehouse Project food pantry operates twice weekly by appointment, feeding 325 350 families per month.
- Storehouse’s Community Dining Center provides meals for 60 – 80 people each week on a walk-in basis.
- Storehouse volunteers operate a Soup Kitchen at The Beth-El Center in Milford three times a month, serving 100 – 150 people each month.
- Storehouse’s mobile food pantry delivers groceries to residents of three housing projects and students on three college campuses.
- Families and individuals can also receive gently used clothing, household items and personal care items from Storehouse’s Corner Closet
