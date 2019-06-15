What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Car crash closes road in Ledyard; Life Star called

Posted 8:12 AM, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:00AM, June 15, 2019

LEDYARD – Route 214 in Ledyard was closed for almost four hours Saturday as police investigated an early morning crash.

The accident happened about 6 a.m. Police are not releasing many details at this time, but say two vehicles were involved, and at least one person was seriously injured and was transported to a hospital by Life Star helicopter.

The Ledyard Fire Company say one vehicle was a motorcycle, and that Life Star landed at the Ledyard Center School.

Route 214 (Stoddards Wharf Road) is closed between Route 117 and Whale Head Road while police continue their investigation. Police are asking people to please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. 

Google Map for coordinates 41.444895 by -72.038814.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.