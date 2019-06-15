× Car crash closes road in Ledyard; Life Star called

LEDYARD – Route 214 in Ledyard was closed for almost four hours Saturday as police investigated an early morning crash.

The accident happened about 6 a.m. Police are not releasing many details at this time, but say two vehicles were involved, and at least one person was seriously injured and was transported to a hospital by Life Star helicopter.

The Ledyard Fire Company say one vehicle was a motorcycle, and that Life Star landed at the Ledyard Center School.

Route 214 (Stoddards Wharf Road) is closed between Route 117 and Whale Head Road while police continue their investigation. Police are asking people to please avoid the area.

This is a developing story.