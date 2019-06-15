× FOX61 honored at the 2019 Emmys HARTFORD — A big congratulations to the FOX61 News family as they were honored at New England Emmy Awards Saturday night. FOX61’s Sean McKeever, Jim Altman, Dan Putnam and Tom Maroney all took home the gold tonight. Recipient for Outstanding Photographer within 24 hours #NEEmmy Sean McKeever @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/3BdpwD99VB — New England Emmy (@newenglandemmy) June 15, 2019 Recipients of the #NEEmmy for Outstanding News Specialty Reports Sports is @FOX61News @JimmyAltman @Dput41 pic.twitter.com/VELassSBjc — New England Emmy (@newenglandemmy) June 16, 2019