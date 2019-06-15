What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

FOX61 honored at the 2019 Emmys

Posted 9:53 PM, June 15, 2019, by

HARTFORD —  A big congratulations to the FOX61 News family as they were honored at New England Emmy Awards Saturday night.

FOX61’s Sean McKeever, Jim Altman, Dan Putnam and Tom Maroney all took home the gold tonight.

