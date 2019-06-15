× Police: 2 people shot overnight in Ansonia

ANSONIA – Police are investigating what they say are two shooting incidents that occurred in the overnight hours.

One shooting occurred on Lester Street shortly after 3 a.m., the other on Main Street, which is on the other side of the Naugatuck River. They are not yet saying how, or if, the two shootings are related.

Two victims were transported to the hospital. No word yet on their condition. Police say they expect to provide more details in the next hour or so.

