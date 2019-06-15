What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Police: 2 people shot overnight in Ansonia

Posted 11:25 AM, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, June 15, 2019

ANSONIA – Police are investigating what they say are two shooting incidents that occurred in the overnight hours.

One shooting occurred on Lester Street shortly after 3 a.m., the other on Main Street, which is on the other side of the Naugatuck River. They are not yet saying how, or if, the two shootings are related.

Two victims were transported to the hospital. No word yet on their condition.  Police say they expect to provide more details in the next hour or so.

This is a developing story; we’ll bring the latest information to you online and on the FOX61 app, and we’ll have a full report tonight at 10 & 11 p.m.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.343341 by -73.083206.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.