Search for missing boater expected to resume Sunday

EAST HARTFORD — The search for a missing boater is expected to resume this morning, after it was called off about 8 p.m. Saturday.

FOX61 was first on the scene as officials responded to the Connecticut River on Saturday, just after 2 p.m.

The missing man’s family told FOX61’s Dave Puglisi they were on a boat when the man jumped off a boat into the river near the railroad bridge, north of the Bulkley Bridge (I-84), apparently just for fun. But the current swept the man away. People on the boat attempted to throw him a flotation device on a rope, but he was not able to grab it.

The East Hartford Fire Department and Hartford Fire Departments responded with boats. Divers were also dispatched. Environmental & Conservation Police Officers from DEEP are coordinating the search. They called off the search as darkness began to fall after six hours of searching. Officials said they would continue their search about 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

At this time, officials have not identified the missing man.