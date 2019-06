EAST HARTFORD — Officials have suspended the search for a possible drowning victim.

Officials responded to the Connecticut River Saturday afternoon on reports of a man who went under water by the railroad bridge.

According to the victim’s family, they said the current swept the man away. DEEP said they will continue their search Sunday morning.

Police are searching the Connecticut River for a man who went under by the railroad bridge connecting Hartford and East Hartford. Family member says the current swept him away. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/O58FFqwqBG — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) June 15, 2019

At this time, no other details have been released.

